Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 179 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 179 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 898 ($11.73). 33,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,654. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The firm has a market cap of £476.59 million and a P/E ratio of 33.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 730.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.