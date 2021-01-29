Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

