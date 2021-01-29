Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 1,867,912 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.11 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

