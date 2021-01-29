Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

