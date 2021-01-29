Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $206.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.