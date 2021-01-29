Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $191.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

