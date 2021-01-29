Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.28.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

