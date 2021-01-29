Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 71.2% Higher This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $494,214.99 and $35,743.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

