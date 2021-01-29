Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.28 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00023171 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00311473 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.