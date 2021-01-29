Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BCE by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after purchasing an additional 869,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BCE by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

