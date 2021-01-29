Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,133 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.