Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

