Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,871 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

