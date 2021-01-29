Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,388,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.