Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 30.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

