Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires Shares of 115,090 Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

IDN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of -293.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

