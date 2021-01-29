Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 11.5% Following Insider Selling

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares traded down 11.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.37. 2,181,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,143,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

