INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of INH stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.00 and its 200 day moving average is €29.97. INDUS Holding AG has a twelve month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a twelve month high of €39.70 ($46.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

