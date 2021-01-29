Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

OTCMKTS INVVY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,018. Indivior has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

