Independent Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €63.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.21 ($70.84).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.74 ($73.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.