Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,841.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,776.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,640.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

