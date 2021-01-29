Independent Investors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 32,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

