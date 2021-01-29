ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.35. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 190,394 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

