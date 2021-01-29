ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $17.00. 136,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 53,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 2.36% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.