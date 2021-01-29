Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Immunic stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,858. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.