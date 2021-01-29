ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Up 28,254.5% in January

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 28,254.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. ImaginOn has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
