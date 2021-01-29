ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Up 28,254.5% in January

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 28,254.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. ImaginOn has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Get ImaginOn alerts:

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.