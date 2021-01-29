ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $267,259.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $287,566.75 and $267,259.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,831,277 coins.

The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

