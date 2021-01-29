Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ITW opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

