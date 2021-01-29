IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Insider Stephen Bowler Acquires 4,865 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).
Shares of LON IGAS opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. IGas Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.67. The company has a market cap of £27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.
About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L)
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.