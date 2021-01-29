IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Insider Stephen Bowler Acquires 4,865 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

Shares of LON IGAS opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. IGas Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.67. The company has a market cap of £27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

