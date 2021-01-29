IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.