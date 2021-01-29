IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

