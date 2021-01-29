IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,111 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,613,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

LNG stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.