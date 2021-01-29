IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.21 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

