IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 828 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.