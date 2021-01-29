IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.12

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.12 and traded as high as $54.80. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 110,716 shares.

IDOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The company has a market capitalization of £235.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.17.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

