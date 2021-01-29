IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $516.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

