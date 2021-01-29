ICE ROCK MINING One Day Trading Volume Hits $80,990.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $80,990.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

