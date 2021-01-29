IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 525 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

TSCO stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

