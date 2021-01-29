IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 309 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
URI stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.
In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
