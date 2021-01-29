IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 309 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

