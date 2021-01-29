IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.53 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

