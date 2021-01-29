IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

WST stock opened at $298.92 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

