IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 759 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

NASDAQ TER opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,344 shares of company stock worth $32,275,725. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

