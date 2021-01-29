IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 68,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

