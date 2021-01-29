iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $44.52. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.