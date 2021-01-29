i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.80 million, a PE ratio of -742.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
