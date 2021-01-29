i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.80 million, a PE ratio of -742.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

