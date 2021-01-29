HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $509,605.81 and approximately $4,518.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

