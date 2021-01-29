Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $246,854.81 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Hush has a market cap of $246,854.81 and $73,863.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00236228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00092635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.