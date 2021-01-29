Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,485. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

