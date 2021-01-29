Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 137.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.83. 81,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.