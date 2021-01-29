Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,910,000.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,749. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

