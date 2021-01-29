Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,852.85. 24,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,640.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

